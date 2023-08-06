President Abinader Announces Special Projects for Development in Montecristi Province

President Abinader Boosts Development in Montecristi with Special Projects

Montecristi, Dominican Republic – President Luis Abinader visited the province of Montecristi on Saturday to announce the implementation of several special projects that will promote the overall development of the region.

During his visit, President Abinader highlighted the significance of the new Port of Manzanillo project, supervised by the Ministry of the Presidency. The port, which will handle maritime cargo, will also incorporate clean energy generation and promote the construction of hotel facilities in the surrounding area.

The president emphasized that development goes beyond economic growth and encompasses other vital aspects for the progress of the region. He stated, “Everything that is being developed in this province is going to be the main province of electricity generation in the country, the main one, but it is going to have the most important port in the north of the country and who knows what will happen later in the next few years due to exceptional conditions, but for that development, you also need agricultural development. Because what are all the people who are going to come and move to this part of the region going to eat?”

These investments aim to position Montecristi as one of the main poles of development in the north of the country. Additionally, President Abinader emphasized the role of education in this process and announced the creation of two polytechnic institutes specializing in agricultural production and the logistics industry.

A study conducted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) revealed the need for more than 300 polytechnic high schools in the country. While 40 are currently under construction nationwide, President Abinader’s objective is to establish between 300 to 400 polytechnic schools, offering technical training and enhancing the employability of young people.

President Abinader highlighted the improvement in the Dominican economy and supported his statement with a positive article from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With these projects, the government aims to break the vicious circle of underdevelopment and create a virtuous circle of employment opportunities and sustainable growth for the entire country.

The province of Montecristi witnessed the start of construction work on two polytechnic high schools, located in The Forests of Santa Cruz and Pepillo Salcedo. Furthermore, in the municipality of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, President Abinader delivered over 400 property titles to landowners and peasants in the locality. This initiative aims to empower individuals and give them rightful ownership of the land they have been cultivating.

Addressing the beneficiaries, President Abinader expressed his joy in delivering property titles and urged them to protect their land. He stated, “What does it mean to receive your property titles today? It means that what was yours, in fact, that you had possession, today you will continue to have possession, but you already have your legal title, in fact and in law, you already have it from today and when you leave with your title through that door, your property is going to be worth much more.”

The president concluded his inauguration events by formally delivering a building that will house the Professional Technical Institute (Infotep) in Las Matas de Santa Cruz. This institute will enable residents of the surrounding areas to pursue technical careers and improve their employability possibilities.

President Abinader’s visit to Montecristi showcases his commitment to driving development in the region and uplifting the lives of its residents. With the implementation of various projects and the focus on education and property ownership, the province is set to become a thriving hub of progress in the north of the country.