President Abinader Launches Special Program of Happy Family National Housing Plan for Dominican Community Abroad

President Luis Abinader Announces Special Program for Dominicans Abroad

NY.- President Luis Abinader has announced the launch of a special program under the Happy Family National Housing Plan, focused on the Dominican community living abroad. The president stated that special conditions and facilities will be provided to ensure that this initiative reaches as many Dominicans abroad as possible, particularly those in need.

“This program is bringing happiness, as its name indicates, to many Dominican families, and that is the objective of our Government,” President Abinader said during the delivery of numerous apartments to Dominican families in the United States.

The president highlighted that this program is part of several initiatives carried out by the government to benefit the population. One such initiative is Dominican Rebuilds, which has already provided solutions to 65,000 homes. Another program, My Home, intends to conclude this year with over 7,000 deliveries. President Abinader specified that these numbers are more than double what any previous government has accomplished. Additionally, the Happy Family program offers subsidized interest rates.

The housing solutions delivered in New York signify the first time the government has provided assistance outside of Dominican soil. The homes are located in Boca Chica, Pedro Brand, and Santo Domingo Oeste.

Furthermore, there are currently 60 applicants waiting to be connected to a residential project. They will be contacted in the coming days to finalize the process.

The eleventh installment of the Happy Family plan reveals that 37% of the beneficiaries are nuclear families, and 56% of the households are headed by women. 88% of Dominicans within the diaspora are first-generation immigrants, with 24% having lived outside their homeland for over 20 years and 40% for 11 to 20 years.

Moreover, 40% of applicants are acquiring a house to ensure the stability of their family nucleus in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, 48% of applicants express their desire to return to their homeland upon retirement.

These families maintain strong economic and emotional ties with the Dominican Republic. Sixty percent of them send remittances to relatives, 36% frequently visit the country, and they actively consume Dominican products and participate in Dominican events.

On another note, Dominican consul in New York, Eligio Jáquez, stressed that President Abinader’s visit aimed to initiate a service that is commonly available within the Dominican territory. The consul expressed their gratitude on behalf of the Dominican community for the president’s efforts in improving the collective well-being of all Dominicans abroad.

The housing units provided through various projects have an area of 70 square meters and include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room, and balcony. These residential projects offer decent and safe homes, along with common areas and recreational facilities.

Earlier, President Abinader held a breakfast meeting with Sectionals and Consuls at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel. He was accompanied by First Lady Raquel Arbaje, Senate President Eduardo Estrella, Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco, Dominican Ambassador to the United States Sonia Guzmán, Administrative Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza, and other officials.

The implementation of this special program under the Happy Family National Housing Plan demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting Dominican families living abroad, providing them with suitable housing and opportunities for a better life.