Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:10 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) President Arif Alvi has expressed regret over the clash between PTI workers and police outside Zaman Park.

On the social media website Twitter, the President of the State wrote that I am saddened by today’s events.

I am deeply saddened by today’s events. Unhealthy revenge politics. Poor priorities of govt of a country that should focus on economic misery of the people. Are we destroying political landscape? Am concerned about safety & dignity of @ImranKhanPTI like that of all politicians. – Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 14, 2023

Arif Alvi criticized the government and said that on one hand the people are suffering from economic crisis and the country’s economy is also not good, so the government should focus on these issues.

“Are we destroying the political scene?” the President asked. Expressing his concerns regarding Imran Khan, he said that he is equally concerned about Imran Khan’s safety, honor and dignity like other politicians.