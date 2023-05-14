Home » President Biden Announces Appointments to Key Positions at Federal Reserve From CoinTelegraph
President Biden Announces Appointments to Key Positions at Federal Reserve

President Biden Announces Appointments to Key Positions at Federal Reserve

President Biden announces appointments to key positions at the Federal Reserve

US President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of two people to key positions in the Federal Reserve, including a new Fed governor and economist Philip Jefferson as vice chairman.

On May 12, in a communication from the White House, President Biden he stated he would propose Jefferson — currently Fed governor — as next vice president of the central bankin place of Lael Brainard, who resigned in February. The President added that Adriana Kuglerformer chief economist of the US Department of Labor, it was his pick for one of the empty seats on the Fed’s Board of Governors. Furthermore, will reappoint Fed Governor Lisa Cook to a full term.

“These candidates understand that this is not a partisan job, but a job that plays a crucial role in pursuing maximum employment, maintaining price stability, and overseeing many of our country’s financial institutions,” said the President Biden.

