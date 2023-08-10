President Joe Biden has requested Congress to approve $24.068 billion in funding to support Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia’s invasion. This marks the first time the Biden administration has asked for increased assistance for Ukraine since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January. The move serves as a test of Ukraine’s support in Congress, as some Republican figures, including former President Donald Trump, have questioned the continued provision of aid to Kiev.

In a letter sent to Congress, Shalanda D. Young, Director of the White House Office of the Budget, stated that the President has reaffirmed the United States‘ commitment to stand with Ukraine in defending its sovereignty. This strategy has successfully united allies and partners and helped Ukraine fend off Russian aggression.

However, Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, has already expressed doubts about the urgent request for funds for Ukraine. He stated that any such request would undergo a lengthy process of legislative debate and might not receive approval.

The funding request includes $13.1 billion for the Pentagon to support arms shipments to Ukraine, replenish US arms reserves, and provide intelligence assistance. Additionally, $200 million is sought to counteract the activities of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner in Africa, which is a growing concern for Washington.

Apart from military assistance, Biden has also asked for $7.3 billion in economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and other countries. This includes $100 million to help Ukrainians seek asylum in the United States and $68 million in aid for nuclear issues.

The funding request is not solely aimed at Ukraine, as part of the money seeks to provide alternatives to China‘s infrastructure development projects and limit dependence on the Xi Jinping regime. Biden hopes to secure $3.3 billion in new funds to expand World Bank infrastructure programs and offer alternatives to China‘s New Silk Road project.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the United States has already committed $60 billion to support the country, with more than $40 billion in military assistance.

Overall, Biden’s request to Congress amounts to $40.087 billion, including funds for natural disasters, border security, and firefighter salaries.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian troops has received military collaboration from the United States. With this funding request, Biden aims to further support Ukraine’s efforts and provide alternatives to China‘s influence in infrastructure development. The approval of this funding will determine the level of congressional support for Ukraine in the face of Republican skepticism.

