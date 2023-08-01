Home » President Biden’s advisers admit violations of US surveillance program
President Biden's advisers admit violations of US surveillance program

President Biden’s advisers admit violations of US surveillance program

US President Joe Biden sits with his dog on the steps in front of the White House. Photo: President Joe Biden/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Advisors to US President Joe Biden have admitted violations related to controversial surveillance powers that allow US authorities to spy on people around the world.

“Indifference, a lack of appropriate procedures and the sheer volume” of surveillance have led to the “inappropriate use” of Section 702 in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the US Federal Police FBI, the panel of independent advisers said on Monday.

However, the advisers found there was “no evidence of deliberate misuse” by the FBI for “political purposes”. Terminating the program could later go down in history as “one of the worst intelligence blunders of our time,” the panel concluded.

Section 702 allows intelligence agencies such as the FBI or NSA to monitor electronic communications, such as email, from non-US citizens abroad without a court order. However, the regulation is also criticized in the USA because US citizens were also spied on under it.

The committee set up by the White House is therefore calling for reforms and a “refreshed system” to improve the current process. The powers are “crucial to national security.”

In particular, the Democratic Party and civil rights activists are against Section 702, which is due to be extended in the US Congress in December.(afp)

