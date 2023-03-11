Innovation, research and economic and technological exchange. The dialogue between Emilia-Romagna and Belgium continues and is strengthened, looking at new opportunities for collaboration, also through bilateral agreements in various sectors, including industrial and scientific sectors and those of innovation and sustainability.

These are the common themes and objectives that emerged in this morning’s meeting Regionin Bologna, between the president Stefano Bonaccini and the Belgian ambassador in Italy, Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauwaccompanied by the honorary consul for Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, Federico Scavetta. Also present was the chief of cabinet of the president of the regional council, Andrew Orlando.

During the conversation, in addition to addressing economic issues, between the President of the Region and the Belgian ambassador there was also a broad exchange of views on the most topical issues, starting from the conflict in Ukraine started by the Russian invasion, the support for the Ukrainian resistance and from the strengthening of diplomatic action to arrive at a just peace, up to the reception of migrants, fleeing wars and poverty, with the hope of an ever greater role for Europe.

Relations between Emilia-Romagna and Belgium

For years, a consolidated relationship has existed between Emilia-Romagna and Belgium, characterized by an intense and close collaboration, with particular regard to the themes ofEuropean Union.

For our region Belgium is also a strong trading partnerespecially in the context of three product sectors: chemical industry, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations; machinery and equipment, plastic materials and transport components.

In 2021, according to sources from theBelgian foreign trade agencyoverall trade between Italy and Belgium recorded a positive trend, nearly i 40 billion euros. Italian exports to Belgium reached around 18 billion euros, with an increase of 22% compared to 2020, while imports exceeded 22 billion, with an increase of around 16% compared to the previous year.

The Italian presence in Belgium has become increasingly consistent, qualified and diversified over the years and has recently been further strengthened thanks to the investments of Leonardo (the European supercomputer based at technopole of Bologna) with Telespazio Belgium.