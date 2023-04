The president of the republic, Nayib Bukele, and the first lady, Gabriela de Bukele, announced the arrival of a new baby on Friday night.

«Layla, Gaby and I want to share something with you… Thank you God!»expressed the president through his Twitter account.

At the moment, they have not provided further details about the new member of the presidential family.

However, President Nayib Bukele released a photo of the ultrasound of the baby they are expecting.