President Bukele appoints presidential commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression

President Bukele appoints presidential commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression

The President, Nayib Bukele, appointed Andrés Guzmán Caballero as presidential commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression.

The Salvadoran president made the appointment as a sign that the Government has a firm commitment to continue watching over and respecting the human rights of the population that for many decades was excluded and suffered abuses.

In addition, to guarantee compliance with them, that they are not violated and that Salvadorans have the support of the executive.

Guzmán Caballero is a lawyer by profession and has experience in Information and Communication Technologies.

