President Bukele assures that what was seized from former President Cristiani is more than $85 million

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, shared with journalists that the amount of assets seized from former President Alfredo Cristiani amounts to $85 million so far. The revelation was made by Bukele on Thursday, during the laying of the first stone of the new Rosales hospital.

“I spoke with the prosecutor two days ago, more than $85 million have been seized so far,” Bukele said.

On June 1, during the speech of his fourth year in office, Bukele announced the “dispossession” of Cristiani’s properties, in a process of asset forfeiture that the Attorney General of the Republic initiated, without even filing charges anywhere. court against the former president.

The ex-president’s residence, two coffee farms (protected by law against the embargo), a helicopter, the Santa Lucía Drug Store, which was sold more than six years ago, cash funds in the banking system and other assets, supposedly in the name of the former president Cristiani, were confiscated, without his having been heard and defeated in any trial.

INTERPOL confirmed on Thursday to the Digital News Agency (ADN) that “There is not, nor will there be, red diffusion” against the former Salvadoran president.

