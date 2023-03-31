The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, confirmed that the Legislative Assembly has already received the project that eliminates taxes on income, property, capital gains and import duties on technological innovations, as announced days back.

“Done”, said the president when sharing the document presented to the Legislative Assembly on his official Twitter account.

Through the strengthening of innovation and technological manufacturing, it seeks to promote national and foreign investment and diversify the economy for the generation of jobs.

The document is now in the field of the legislature for its analysis, discussion and approval. The project was presented by the Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem.