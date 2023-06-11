Home » President Bukele highlights the preparation for the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games
The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, shared on his Twitter account a video of the head of Centro Caribe Sports (owners of the Central American and Caribbean games), Luis Mejía Oviedo, where he congratulates El Salvador for the surprising organization of the Games Central American and Caribbean 2023 in our country.

“Few people know that the venue for the games was Panama, but after a last-minute cancellation, El Salvador decided to take over the venue and save these games, for the benefit of thousands of athletes in the region,” said the president.

President Bukele also pointed out that although the country would only have a year and a half to organize them (as opposed to the 6 years that all the venues have).

“We are running with the last details (these days will be a lot of work) to have the best Central American and Caribbean Games. We will be ready!” reaffirmed the head of state.

