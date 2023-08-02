Home » President Bukele highlights the work of authorities to extract gang members from rural areas
News

President Bukele highlights the work of authorities to extract gang members from rural areas

by admin
President Bukele highlights the work of authorities to extract gang members from rural areas

Thanks to the security strategies promoted by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, the gangs have been dismantled, forcing them to migrate from large urban centers to hide in rural areas of the country, outside their natural habitat.

The head of state points out that in recent weeks, several groups of gang members hiding in the Cabañas department have been identified, for which reason he decided to completely surround it.

8,000 men, including police and army, have cordoned off more than 1,000 square kilometers. No gang member will be able to leave, while the extraction teams are in charge of removing them from their hiding places.

“The honest population, visitors and tourists have nothing to fear. Security is guaranteed. God bless our country”, emphasized the Salvadoran president.

See also  Eruption, Etna "re-explodes" with a spectacular lava fountain and ash emission

You may also like

“We are going to work on projects that...

EUR/USD: Continued sell-off page 1

August 1st Army Day Celebrations Honor Chinese Veterans...

91.85% of Salvadorans approve of the re-election of...

the jaguarundi

Thomas Huber takes over the Preslmayer restaurant

Banco de la Vivienda and Juan Jaramillo lead...

US Department of Homeland Security Imposes Sanctions on...

Will the Peace Circumscriptions election survive in Court?

China’s High-Speed Rail: Celebrating 15 Years of Innovation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy