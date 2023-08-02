President Bukele highlights the work of authorities to extract gang members from rural areas

Thanks to the security strategies promoted by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, the gangs have been dismantled, forcing them to migrate from large urban centers to hide in rural areas of the country, outside their natural habitat.

The head of state points out that in recent weeks, several groups of gang members hiding in the Cabañas department have been identified, for which reason he decided to completely surround it.

8,000 men, including police and army, have cordoned off more than 1,000 square kilometers. No gang member will be able to leave, while the extraction teams are in charge of removing them from their hiding places.

“The honest population, visitors and tourists have nothing to fear. Security is guaranteed. God bless our country”, emphasized the Salvadoran president.

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 2, 2023

