President Bukele inaugurates medical care center on Tasajera Island

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, inaugurated today a modern medical care center on Tasajera Island, in San Luis La Herradura, La Paz, which will benefit 1,200 local residents.

“Today, they will have medical attention 24 hours a day, we are going to take a tour to supervise how all the areas that are first-class have turned out, that the care is first-class,” said the President.

The island has a new fleet of ambulances, helicopters and ambulance boats. Likewise, the Head of State announced the construction of a sports center and the remodeling of the school.

Share this: Facebook

X

