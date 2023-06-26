Home » President Bukele invites international journalists to see the changes in the country in terms of security
President Bukele invites international journalists to see the changes in the country in terms of security

During the last inauguration of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, President Nayib Bukele gave a forceful message to international journalists.

President Bukele took the opportunity to invite the International Media to carry out polls in the street, with real citizens, regarding the country’s security.

“Ask on the street, get on a bus and ask people, go to neighborhoods and neighborhoods, nobody is going to stop you, nothing will happen to you. The country is safe,” he explained.

The San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games are a party that has captivated the eyes of the world, a sporting spectacle developed in an atmosphere of Peace.

