President Bukele maintains high approval ratings with 91%, according to the Legislative Directorate

by admin
The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, maintains the highest citizen approval, according to the recent evaluation of the image of the presidents of Latin America 2020-2023, prepared by the international non-partisan organization Directorio Legislativo.

According to the Legislative Directorate’s Image of Power report, Nayib Bukele is at the top of the ranking with 91% approval, a figure that rose from January 2020, when he reported 88%, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below the Salvadoran president is the Costa Rican, Rodrigo Chaves, with 79% approval; followed by Luis Abinader, from the Dominican Republic with 63% approval and Manuel López Obrador, from Mexico, with 61%.

Some international surveys such as Cid Gallup have also given the Salvadoran head of state a high popularity. The last poll of this polling house gave 90% support of the population for the administration of the ruler.

The War against gangs and the Territorial Control Plan have turned El Salvador into the safest country in Latin America and citizens mention as main achievements the improvement of public security -particularly the fight against gangs-, improvements in the sector health, education.

