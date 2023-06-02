President Bukele makes three important announcements in his speech to the nation

Impacts: 2

This June 1, in his address to the nation, the President, Nayib Bukele, made three important announcements with the aim of continuing to transform El Salvador.

The president informed that he will send a reform to reorganize the political-administrative division of El Salvador, with the objective of reducing 262 municipalities to 44, to reduce the budgetary burden that implies maintaining the current number of mayors with their positions of trust.

In addition, he said that the number of deputies in the Legislative Assembly will also be reduced, from 84 to 60, a measure agreed to by ARENA and the FMLN to ensure salaries and privileges for their friends.

“The third and last announcement, the most important of the three, is that today we declare the War Against Corruption,” said the Head of State, Nayib Bukele.

In addition, he reiterated that they are going to prosecute corruption at all levels, starting with Alfredo Cristiani, one of the politicians who did the most damage to the country, who believed he was one of the owners of Salvadoran territory.