The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, shared on his official Facebook account the video excerpt made by the United States Senator, Marco Rubio, after his first visit to El Salvador.

The president stresses that the US senator knew the reality first-hand, in the face of the accusations of the Biden government.

“Unlike many, he decided to come and learn the truth, with his own eyes,” President Bukele remarked.

Last week, as part of his first official visit to El Salvador, Marco Rubio met at the Presidential Palace with President Nayib Bukele, to address various issues such as cooperation, democracy and public security in El Salvador, in the context in which the Government promotes the Exception Regime and the Territorial Control Plan to combat gangs.