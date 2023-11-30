President Bukele takes a historic step in emergency medical care with the inauguration of the SEM Operational Base – Diario La Huella

In a ceremony that marked a milestone in emergency medical care, President Nayib Bukele today presided over the inauguration of the Operational Base of the Medical Emergency System (SEM), a state-of-the-art facility that promises to transform the response to critical situations throughout El Salvador .

Strategically located in the hospital area of ​​San Salvador, CEMI is a complex that houses a wide variety of services and technologies designed to manage medical emergencies quickly and efficiently. With the presence of the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, the event highlighted the commitment of the Salvadoran government to the continuous improvement of health services.

🇸🇻 MODERN SYSTEM IN CENTRAL BASE OF THE MEDICAL EMERGENCY SYSTEM The Minister of Security, Gustavo @Vi11atorohighlights that the new central base of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) will have a call center, ambulance monitoring and a response system of… pic.twitter.com/QM5bdUoXgC — Diario La Huella (@LaHuellaSV) November 30, 2023

One of the outstanding features of CEMI is its advanced monitoring system, which will centralize and coordinate the response to medical emergencies in real time. The more than 140 ambulances, strategically distributed throughout the country, will be moved through efficient coordination from the monitoring center, where emergency calls will be received through number 132.

President Bukele, during his inaugural speech, highlighted the importance of this historic step in the Salvadoran health system. “We are taking an important step to ensure that emergency medical care is timely and effective across the country. This center is not only a building, it is the materialization of our commitment to the health and well-being of our population,” he expressed.

🇸🇻 HELIPORT FOR AIR AMBULANCES AT SEM CENTRAL BASE President @nayibbukele shows the new heliport for air ambulances at the new central base of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) located in Alameda Juan Pablo II, San Salvador. pic.twitter.com/n4r2rmCYRQ — Diario La Huella (@LaHuellaSV) November 30, 2023

The CEMI has its own heliport, allowing the rapid mobilization of air ambulances equipped with cutting-edge technology. This aerial response capacity will be essential in critical situations and emergencies that require specialized attention in any part of Salvadoran territory.

During the visit to the facilities, the president and the Minister of Health highlighted CEMI’s comprehensive approach, which not only focuses on emergency care, but also on the coordination of efforts for situations of public calamity, such as pandemics.

The Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, highlighted the significant jump in the response capacity of the public emergency system, highlighting the substantial increase in the number of ambulances compared to the previous system. “We went from having nine ambulances to having more than 140 units, a substantial increase that allows us to provide quick and efficient care to the entire Salvadoran population,” he stated.

With the inauguration of the Emergency and Comprehensive Monitoring Center, El Salvador demonstrates its continued commitment to improving emergency medical care and sets a standard for the Central American region in the effective management of critical situations. This advancement represents a crucial step toward ensuring equitable and rapid access to health services for all citizens.

