“President Bukele’s leadership is the one that has achieved a new map in the economy”: Milena Mayorga

The ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, highlighted that the new rating granted by the international credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, is the result of the management of the State’s finances.

“The improvement of the new credit rating for El Salvador is the result of the responsible management of the State’s finances, the fulfillment of the commitments with creditors and the leadership of President Nayib Bukele,” said Mayorga.

Mayorga’s statements come after the publication of the Fitch report, where the company granted three extra points to El Salvador, going from a CC rating to CCC+.

This achievement also corresponds to the fulfillment of the commitments with creditors and the leadership of the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele.

