“President Bukele’s leadership is the one that has achieved a new map in the economy”

“The improvement of the new credit rating for El Salvador is the result of the responsible management of the State’s finances, the fulfillment of the commitments with creditors and the leadership of President Nayib Bukele,” said Mayorga.

The diplomat’s statements come after the publication of the Fitch report, which detailed that the company granted three extra points to El Salvador, going from a CC rating to CCC+.