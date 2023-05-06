President Čaputová congratulated Charles III. to the coronation and invited him to Slovakia | World | .a week

“Yesterday, we attended a ceremonial reception at Buckingham Palace at the invitation of the King on the occasion of his coronation. It was an opportunity to congratulate the king on his coronation on behalf of Slovakia. He reacts to Slovakia very vividly, as always when we meet, he remembers his visit to Slovakia. He has a very positive attitude towards Slovakia, so I repeated the invitation to our country,” added the president in a statement to the Slovak media in London, where she is participating in the coronation celebrations.

During the reception, the head of state also spoke with other members of the royal family, as well as with many heads of state, especially European ones. According to her, they perceive Slovakia positively when it comes to the status and position in the protection of human rights, the values ​​of the rule of law and assistance to Ukraine. “These were themes that resonate. Even though I know that we have a lot of problems at home, from an external point of view Slovakia is very positively evaluated and it is an honor to represent it on this occasion as well,” Čaputová concluded.

