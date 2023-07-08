President Čaputová supported Ivan Korčok in his presidential candidacy at Pohoda (+video)

In a discussion with journalist Štefan Hríb at the Pohoda festival, President Zuzana Čaputová indirectly supported former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Korčok in his presidential candidacy.

At the end of the debate, Štefan Hríb asked the president if he had a favorite among the three possible presidential candidates – he named Ján Kubiš, Petr Weiss and Ivan Korčok.

“For the sake of accuracy, it must be said that not all three names have announced that they will run, but at least in that one case we hope. So yes,” responded the head of state.

Video: President Čaputová supported Korčok at Pohoda (author: Martina Koník)

