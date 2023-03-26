news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – “Ancelotti is unanimously respected by the players, not only by Ronaldo Fenomeno and Vinicius, but by all those who have been coached by him. I too admire him a lot, for his honesty and perseverance of his way of working. He needs no introduction, he is a great coach. He has achieved many successes and I hope he can achieve more.”



The president of the Brazilian football federation (Cbf), Ednaldo Rodrigues, quoted by the newspaper ‘O Globo’, makes no secret of the fact that the current Real Madrid coach is the number one candidate for the Seleçao bench, a choice that the CBF wants to make “within the month of May”.



“Ancelotti is not only the favorite of the players – Rodrigues continues – but also of the fans. Wherever I go in Brazil, every fan asks me about him first. And everyone talks about him with affection. Now all we have to do is hope in God and wait for the right moment”. (HANDLE).

