President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kinshasa for a two-day official visit, focusing on economic cooperation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived this Wednesday evening, July 5, in Kinshasa, DRC, for a two-day official visit, focusing on economic cooperation between the DRC and the Republic of South Africa.

Several memorandums of understanding should be signed, according to the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two Heads of State will have a tete-a-tete on Thursday at the Palais de la Nation. Then, they will chair a meeting of the large joint DRC-RSA commission before the Economic Forum scheduled at the People’s Palace.

Long before the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Republic of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo decided, on Monday July 3 in Kinshasa, to strengthen their cooperation on defense and security.

The two states took this decision at the end of the work of the 12th session of their large joint commission. This work ended on Monday in the Congolese capital.

The final report of the resolutions and recommendations was delivered to the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the DRC, Jean Pierre Bemba and his South African counterpart, Thandi Ruth Modise.

According to these resolutions from three sub-commissions that worked for three days, military cooperation between the two countries encompasses several aspects in the armed forces. This is particularly, in the field of communication and cybercrime.

The experts have planned the rehabilitation of the Congolese transmission school and the strengthening of cooperation between the South African police and that of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A delegation of experts from the DRC will travel to South Africa in the coming days to visit the South African military industry.

The 12th session also focused on the issue of immigration.

South Africa has registered until February 2023, more than five thousand six hundred Congolese refugees and asylum seekers, of whom three hundred and seven have been repatriated thanks to the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Thus, the experts have resolved to involve the Directorate General of Migration (DGM) of the DRC in the identification of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers living in the RSA who want to return to the DRC.

