President Daniel Noboa will take office on November 23

He President-elect of EcuadorDaniel Noboa, representative of National Democratic Action (ADN), will be sworn in and take office on November 23.

Daniel Noboa Azín will take office after winning the elections last October.

Noboa won after winning the second round of the October presidential elections over his rival, the candidate of the Citizen Revolution movement, Luisa Gonzalez.

This has been confirmed by assembly member Pierina Correa, who will preside over the ceremony and who has stated that the advancement of the inauguration date, scheduled for December 1, is “a request” from her transition team, the Europa Press agency published. , citing local media.

“The first session of the National Assembly was brought forward to Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. Before, it was scheduled for November 20,” Correa said.

She added that “the needs are so urgent” that it is necessary for everyone to get to work “as soon as possible.”

He businessman35 years old, obtained 51.83 percent of the votes against his rival, González.

Luisa González is an ally of former President Rafael Correa and obtained 48.17 percent of the ballots, according to the Ecuadorian National Electoral Council.

Ecuador faces a serious problem of unsafety and a crackdown by Mexican drug cartels.

The elected president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboaannounced the first names of those who will make up his Ministerial Cabinet.

Last weekend, his team announced that Roberto Luque Nuques y Franklin Palacios They will be the new Secretaries of State for the Public Works and Agriculture Portfolios, respectively.