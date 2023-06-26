President-elect confirms Carlos Fernández Valdovinos as the next Minister of Finance

President-elect Santiago Peña confirmed this Friday Carlos Fernández Valdovinos as future Finance Minister.

The economist is the eighth member of the cabinet of ministers of the president-elect. He will take over as head of the Ministry of Finance, with the mission of promoting “an economic plan that puts people at the center so that Paraguay can move forward.”

The announcement was made through the social networks of the future Paraguayan president, as it did with all recent official appointments.

With this, Fernández Valdovinos becomes the eighth member of the Cabinet of Ministers of the president-elect, Santiago Peña. The first of them was Enrique Riera (Ministry of the Interior), followed by Rubén Ramírez Lezcano (Ministry of Foreign Relations), then Juan Carlos Baruja (Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing and Habitat – MUVH), Ángel Barchini (Ministry of Justice).

In addition to Oscar González, (Ministry of National Defense), Claudia Centurión, (Ministry of Public Works and Communications) and Javier Giménez, (Ministry of Industry and Commerce).

Source: IP Agency news portal.

