President Guillermo Lasso signed the regulations of the Tax Reform

He president Guillermo Lasso signed Executive Decree No. 876. It contains the regulations for the Tax Reform.

This is also known as the Organic Law for the Strengthening of the Family Economy (LEFAM).

This Law came into force on June 20, 2023, after the favorable ruling of the Constitutional Court.

That same day the CC issued an unfavorable opinion on another project.

It was the Draft Decree-Law called ‘Organic Reformatory Law Decree for the Attraction and Promotion of Investments for Development Productive‘.

The Government assures that 340 thousand Ecuadorian families will have more money in their pockets due to this regulation of the Tax Reform.

The items of the resolution

According to the Government, this regulation “will make the application of the regulations viable” and mainly addresses the following points:

New procedure so that natural persons can benefit from the Income Tax reduction for personal expenses, according to the LEFAM. The way of withholding Income Tax that the employer must make to its employees in a dependency relationship is modified, in accordance with the new process for the reduction of IR for personal expenses. The conditions for the application of the reduction in the IR rate of 8% and 10% are modified for companies that reinvest their profits in sports, cultural, scientific research, responsible research or technological development projects or programs. Losses generated by the sale of portfolio are deductible when they are not negotiated with related parties or when the discount rate does not exceed three times the Central Bank’s reference active rate. The contribution for sponsorships to be made to projects to benefit from the additional 150% deduction provided for in the Internal Tax Regime Law (LRTI) is allowed to be delivered directly to the person or company, public or private, that executes it. . The regulations are adapted to the reforms that were carried out in RIMPE, in order to make the regime easier to comply with for all taxpayers. The date of presentation and payment of returns is modified, for special taxpayers, from the 9th to the 11th of each month. The section on the tax regime of the mining sector is modified to strengthen control processes and compliance with tax obligations. In order for a taxpayer to register any economic activity in the aquaculture sector in the RUC, they must have the respective authorization from the governing body. It is clarified that betting businesses, other than sports predictions, are not legal in Ecuador.

For the Minister of Finance, Pablo Arosemena Marriott, he said that 340 thousand Ecuadorian families will have more money in their pockets due to the decrease in the Income Tax.

