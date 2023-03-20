After the earthquake, the president toured various areas of the country. He was in Guayaquil, Machala, Cuenca, La Concordia and Santo Domingo.

In record time, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, toured several areas of the country devastated by the earthquake; others due to the effects of winter, and he begins to devise the reconstruction.

We finished the meeting of the National COE. And now our work schedule continues in Guayaquil.

I invite you today at 8:00 p.m. to connect to find out all the details of these days. #CrusadeForEcuador pic.twitter.com/APYV7OcoDs — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) March 19, 2023

After activating the Emergency Operations Committee (COE), at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the city of Guayaquil, The president, together with the governor of Guayas, Francesco Tabacchi, and other authorities, assessed the damage caused and ordered state entities articulate actions to carry out a sweep of affectations and initial survey of damages in the provinces.

Five hours later (after 7:00 p.m. on March 18) he was in Machala. In the IESS hospital visited those affected by the telluric movement.

Hours later, he moved to Cuenca, where after verifying the damage, it was announced that the province would be declared an emergency.

After completing the activity in Azuay, the president returned to Guayaquil where, together with his cabinet, he reviewed the impact generated by the earthquake.

Around 11:00 today, March 19, the president moved to the canton La Concordia, and then advanced towards the road to Calacalí-La Independencia where he visited those affected and the relatives of the two deceased by the collapse of the bridge over the Río Blanco.

Together with the Corps of Engineers of the Army evaluated the need to place a Bailey bridge (prefabricated portable bridge designed for military use) of 300 meters. For this, it will request help from the government of USA. This will be a temporary solution.

Starting this Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers will begin to carry out the studies for the construction of the final bridge 140 meters long, with 4 meters high to prevent future flooding of the river from affecting it again.

A little before noon today, March 19, the Head of State traveled to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, and around 3:00 p.m. returned to Quito.

In the capital, he installed a meeting of the COE, and recorded a national channel that will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. today, where he will report on the impact of the earthquake and the harsh winter that the country is experiencing.

Around 5:00 p.m. he took a plane that took him to Guayaquil. (SC)

In #pucará, #Azuaypersonal of @Riesgos_Ec y @ViviendaEc They carry out the structural evaluation of the church and 10 houses, at the moment, affected by the earthquake. Inspection allows determining the level of risk of structures, for the safety of citizens. #CrusadeForEcuador pic.twitter.com/E4yw7wQ4ww — Communication Ecuador ???????? (@ComunicacionEc) March 19, 2023

