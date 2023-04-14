14
President Gustavo Petro entered Time magazine’s list of the most influential – El Diario
Time magazine published the annual list of the hundred most influential personalities in the world, in which seven Latin Americans stand out. Among them is Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has become a relevant figure in Latin American politics through his efforts to deepen peace.
Along with the president, in the category of leaders, there are 19 other prominent figures such as Janet Yellen, Secretary of the United States Treasury and President Joe Biden.
The list, which includes artists, political leaders and titans, also highlights the presence of other Latin American personalities such as the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, the Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal and the Mexican activist María Herrera Magdaleno.
The Brazilian president, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro, and the Mexican activist María Herrera Magdaleno, were highlighted for their work in the fight for human rights in the region.
The person in charge of reviewing Petro was the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, who acknowledged that: «Gustavo, the leader of a historic political coalition, has built an ambitious and transformative program. With the pragmatism that the exercise of power requires, he has built broad alliances that allow him to dialogue with the majority of the democratic forces in his country ».
“Their goal is to deepen Colombia’s peace plan, using all the knowledge acquired in recent years in a territory besieged by violence for too long, and to rebuild Latin American unity beyond rhetoric, an objective that we share. Gustavo also dares to talk about complex issues, such as the failure of the US anti-drug policy and the need to reform it; the fair distribution of wealth in his country and in the world; and the imperative to care for the environment in the context of a global climate crisis. He is a leader who makes tough decisions and is a quick learner. I deeply respect him and the projects he embodies », Boric added
