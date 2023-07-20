President Gustavo Petro will be dispatching in September from Arauca

President Gustavo Petro and his entire government had planned to arrive in the department of Arauca in August, but the agenda was reconsidered due to the delicate situation in the Pacific.

As indicated by the High Presidential Advisor for the Regions, Sandra Liliana Ortiz Novoa, after fulfilling a busy schedule with the Governor of Arauca (E), Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, where the emergency situation caused by the winter wave was evaluated, and other problems , it was defined that the visit would be for the beginning of September.

Governor Wilinton Rodríguez in the company of the seven mayors, informed the senior official of the outlook and expectations they have with the President’s visit and the work they have been doing with the Ministries and decentralized entities to move this department forward.

For now, it is expected to advance the logistics that will allow the entire presidential entourage to be received, in the region they hope that a new postponement will not be presented.

Source: Government of Arauca

