President Gustavo Petro will declare an economic and social emergency

Next week, President Gustavo Petro will make an important announcement from La Guajira, where he is expected to declare an economic and social emergency to address the crisis, especially in La Guajira.

This measure seeks to address various challenges facing the region and address the urgent needs of the population.

For six days, President Petro and his government team will visit different locations in La Guajira, including Riohacha, Uribia, Nazareth, Albania, Manaure and Maicao. These meetings will allow a direct dialogue with the community and the implementation of concrete actions to face the problems present in the region.

The president’s agenda for this week includes a series of important activities and announcements. On Monday, June 26, a Security Council and a Council of Ministers will be held at the headquarters of the Government of La Guajira, where the decrees and announcements of the government in different areas will be announced.

On Tuesday, June 27, in Nazareth, the decree of the Truth Commission/Scientific Commission, in charge of investigating the death of children due to malnutrition, will be signed. In addition, works will be announced at the hospital in the area. In the afternoon, there will be a space for dialogue with social organizations on wind projects in the region, which has a high potential in wind energy.

On Wednesday, June 28, in Riohacha, property titles will be delivered to families and Community Care Units (UCA) will be established for Wayuu boys and girls under 5 years of age. In the afternoon, the Pact for the Transition between Wayuu Authorities, Communities, Energy Companies, National Government and Local Government will be signed.

Thursday June 29 will be dedicated to the attention of the community, with an agenda of ministers in Riohacha. In the afternoon, there will be a Meeting for Reconciliation and Life, a demonstration that will tour the main streets of Riohacha and will culminate with a speech by President Petro.

On Friday June 30, in Albania, the Ministry of Environment will announce emergency measures to address water use. In the afternoon, there will be a dialogue with the communities in Manaure, where the problem of children will be discussed. 3,000 computers will also be delivered and an innovation laboratory will be inaugurated.

On Saturday, July 1, in Maicao, the pediatric wing for nutritional risk will be inaugurated and a lot will be awarded to the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being (ICBF) to build a foster home and nutritional recovery care. In addition, the delivery of a lot for the construction of the Reception Center for Pregnant Mothers will be announced. The day will conclude with the signing of agreements for the construction of Community Roads for Total Peace, the launch of the “Sounds for the Construction of Peace” program and the signing of acts of commitment for the purchase of capacitors.

