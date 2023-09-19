President Joe Biden Urges UN Authorization for International Force to Support Haiti in Fight Against Gangs

President Biden Urges UN to Authorize Sending International Force to Haiti

President Joe Biden appealed to the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of an international force to Haiti in order to assist local law enforcement in their fight against criminal gangs. "The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer," Biden urged before the UN General Assembly in New York.

Haiti has been grappling with a deepening humanitarian, political, and security crisis, prompting both the Haitian authorities and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to repeatedly call for the deployment of foreign assistance. However, many countries have been hesitant to intervene.

In a significant development, Kenya announced its willingness in late July to lead a multinational police intervention aimed at training and supporting Haitian security forces. The Kenyan government has pledged to send 1,000 troops as part of this mission. However, the intervention would require approval from the UN Security Council, even though it would not be deployed under the UN flag.

Negotiations regarding the deployment have commenced within the Security Council earlier this month, with the hope of reaching a consensus on the matter.

According to a report by the UN, over 2,400 individuals have lost their lives in Haiti this year due to escalating gang violence. Criminal gangs currently dominate approximately 80% of the capital, and the level of violent crime has surged, particularly for kidnappings, robberies, and rapes.

The dire situation in Haiti necessitates swift action to provide assistance and restore order in the country. President Biden’s call for the authorization of an international force highlights the urgency of the matter and emphasizes the need for swift action.

The Security Council’s decision regarding the multinational police intervention is eagerly anticipated by the international community, as it is expected to have far-reaching implications for both Haiti’s stability and the ongoing efforts to combat gang violence in the region.

In light of the escalating crisis, it is hoped that the UN Security Council would expedite its decision-making process and prioritize the authorization of the international force. The people of Haiti are in dire need of immediate relief and support to alleviate their suffering and restore peace and security in the country.

