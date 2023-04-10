The President of the Republic at the opening session of the XV composition of the Riigikogu

Toompeal, on April 10, 2023

Dear Riigikogu!

Dear guests!

The new Riigikogu begins work. I believe we all feel the importance of today. During the next four years, decisions must be made in this hall that are at the height of the current crisis.

All of you have been empowered by the electorate to act as representatives of the people. You all have a mandate. However, the constitution says that a member of the Riigikogu is not bound by a mandate. What does it mean? That each of you has the responsibility to represent the entire nation. To bear in mind all those concerns that were expressed during the election. It is easy to list them in general terms: security, economy, cost of living, climate, nature protection, education, self-sufficiency of municipalities… And there are many concerns that do not necessarily come to mind first, but which are no less important – for example, the development of technology and the mental health of young people, about which I have spoken in my speeches and will speak again.

It is said that politics is the art of the possible. However, one must be more ambitious – politics is also the art of doing what is initially considered impossible. Estonia has reached a point where our goal is not only to catch up with others, but also to find new ways. We are actually forced to do so. In a situation where the debt burden of the Estonian state threatens to grow, our goal cannot simply be limited to savings. The goal must be to find opportunities for development that increase efficiency and allow us to achieve more than we do today.

I agree with those who believe that economic growth is not the only measure of a country’s well-being. But it must also be seen that the growth of the economy depends on the importance of which is rightly emphasized: education, health care, a sense of social security, effective climate policy, culture in the broadest sense.

A creative, creative and willing person, a wise nation should be our aspiration – not a search for a balance between hard and soft values, as if they were opposites.

Worry can provide an opportunity to move forward. Thus, the rise in the cost of living raises the question of whether there is enough competition in the Estonian economy. Therefore, in addition to the price level, it is worth thinking about how we can encourage innovation in the Estonian economy by increasing competition. It’s the same with energy. The pursuit of energy security has put us in front of difficult choices, but let it be a push into the future, towards new technical solutions, not just staying with the old.

It promises a lot of work for you, members of the Riigikogu. I agree with Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madis that the coalition agreement and the development plan do not replace the law. This does not mean that we need as many laws as possible. Quite the contrary: the law must create a framework. A framework that enables, for example, climate policy goals to be achieved in such a way that the stability of the Estonian economic environment does not suffer, that our people do not suffer, and that entrepreneurs have the confidence to make investments.

It’s true, the following years will hardly offer us such certainty, the certainty we were used to quite recently. We have added a new word – “cluster crisis”. Speculations are being made as to when the current multi-sector crisis will end. I don’t know, nobody knows. However, the peculiarity of the uncertain time that has arrived may be that the crisis and the normal situation are not distinguishable in the former way.

I am talking about it here today because we need to think in a new way about the role of Parliament. Since the government tends to emerge in a crisis situation, there is a danger that the law-making parliament will be left in the background. We remember how, during the corona pandemic, people asked if the Riigikogu was not left out of weighty decisions.

I am of the opinion that in order for political responsibility to work, the government must have the power to make decisions so freely that voters can assess whether the political direction of this government was successful or not. The task of the Riigikogu is to create sufficiently clear laws to guide the government.

Why is this so important? The government could probably do without the parliament. I recently flipped through the book “Activities of government agencies in 1935/36. in”. It describes at length how busy the government was at that time. Indeed, the ministries were busy with economic, social, educational policies, the budget and many other laws were adopted. At first glance, it is not noticeable that there was no functioning parliament in Estonia in 1935 and 1936. There were certainly those who thought that it was better, faster, more efficient. I mention this extreme example to paint a scenario for you where no cluster crisis or fear of it must lead us.

Yes, decision-making without fumbling can be quick and efficient. But parliamentary debate ensures that fundamental issues are debated in an open, multifaceted manner, offering participation to the opposition. In other words – increasing wisdom and responsibility.

Moreover, if the viewpoint of the minority has to be taken into account and criticism must be answered, it creates a broader basis for decisions in society. Of course, it would be nice to think that our democracy works in such a way that if the parliament, the assembly of people’s representatives, has decided something with the majority of votes, then the whole nation accepts it as binding. The last few years in Estonia and elsewhere have shown that it doesn’t have to be like that – difficult-to-bridge social divides have arisen, which often seem to exclude dialogue. But our democracy has also changed because citizens are more critical, demanding more from the decisions of the government and parliament than before.

Majority rule must not begin to deepen social divisions until they are truly insurmountable. It is one thing to remain in the minority, it is another thing to feel that the views represented by the opposition do not deserve to be discussed or taken seriously.

This is one of the reasons why, in my opinion, the government cannot make unlimited use of the opportunity to link the adoption of the bill in Parliament with a question of confidence. The Riigikogu’s role cannot be limited to deciding whether the government is trusted. On the other hand, obstruction cannot give a veto to the minority. If the legal work of the Riigikogu gets stuck, then the opposition has no point in aspiring to power either. Then the country as a whole pays the fee, not just some political party.

Fortunately, our constitution has found a good balance between parliamentary control and government executive power. In monitoring the implementation of the Constitution, my goal is also to protect both.

I say “me too”, because I am not the one who has to compare the laws and their drafts with the constitution first. Above all, members of the Riigikogu do it themselves. Officials also have an important part to play, and so I have listened with concern as officials have less and less time to finalize draft laws. This is a serious danger sign. It is true that the time of crisis has forced us to hurry. But still, crisis or not, laws made on the run must not become a habit. If the bill has been worked on and considered for a longer time, then there is no need to immediately start correcting the shortcomings caused by haste with new laws.

I have already had to fail to announce a law passed in the Riigikogu on several occasions. I don’t see these occasions as a conflict. After all, both the parliament and the President of the Republic are part of the common state organization, which must achieve together that there are as good laws as possible in Estonia.

My opinion on some laws does not have to coincide with that of the majority of the Riigikogu, but it is precisely for such disagreements that the right of independent decision-making is granted to the president. However, the argument that my last decision not to promulgate the law was short-sighted caught my ear. This caught my attention because my understanding of the constitution is exactly the opposite – the principles of the constitution express what is important in the long term. In its daily work, the Riigikogu focuses on the problems that life presents at the moment. From this point of view, it may seem strange that the constitution does not allow to do something that seems to be urgently needed to be done in the interest of the country. Here is a bystander’s view to highlight from the background principles of enduring value that must not be lost sight of even in the face of pressing problems.

The security crisis we are facing is multi-faceted. There is a military, national defense side, but there is also a side of protecting the democratic rule of law. Estonia must be able to show that a free and democratic country is stronger than one that suppresses freedom and democracy in the name of strength.

A strong country is one that citizens trust and see as their own. In the recent elections, an important threshold was crossed: for the first time, more voters voted electronically than on paper. I agree with the Supreme Court that, especially in such a situation, the arrangement of electronic voting needs the legislator’s careful attention. Everything important regarding the organization of e-elections must be written in the laws and it is the role of the parliament to pass these laws. Supreme Court Chairman Villu Kõve rightly reminded that elections not only have to be fair, but also appear fair.

I’ll expand on that point. According to the Constitution, the Estonian state is founded on freedom, justice and law. How to achieve that everyone could be convinced that Estonia is really such a country? After all, there are many choices in front of us, in which one person considers one thing fair, another something else, and a third something third. The security crisis presents new difficult choices. Choices concerning security must also be made on the basis of the law, and the Riigikogu can ensure that everything important is taken into account. And in the end, what remains is the position that receives the support of the majority. But others also need to be able to see that their voices, arguments and concerns have also been considered.

So, dear Riigikogu, let’s preserve freedom, justice and law.

I wish you strength and hard work.