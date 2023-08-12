President Lasso announces a state of emergency for 60 days and national mourning

GOVERNMENT. –

After the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on the afternoon of August 9, 2023, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, gave a national broadcast after a security cabinet was held.

Lasso signs the decrees after the cabinet meeting.

“To those who seek to intimidate the State, we are not going to back down,” he said. In addition, he added that the State is firm and “democracy does not give up in the face of the brutality of this murder.”

“We are not going to hand over power and democratic institutions to organized crime, even if it is disguised as political organizations. We must banish hatred and revenge as a political practice, “he added in the chain, which was broadcast on August 10, 2023. “The authorities will stay together, and in the face of the loss of a democrat and a fighter, the elections are not suspended . These have to be carried out and democracy has to be strengthened, this is the best reason to go vote,” Lasso mentioned.

Faced with the seriousness of the events that have shocked Ecuador, Lasso proceeded to sign two decrees:

1. State of exception for 60 days. The Armed Forces are mobilized throughout the territory to guarantee the security of citizens, the tranquility of the country and free and democratic elections.

2. Three days of national mourning to honor the memory of Fernando Villavicencio.

For her part, Diana Atamaint, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), indicated that she repudiates this act. I express her solidarity. And she pointed out that the elections remain unchanged in compliance with the constitutional and legal mandate, as well as all electoral activities. The Armed Forces and the Police will redouble security in all electoral precincts. /The Telegraph.