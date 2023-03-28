Home News President Lasso assures that the Water Law will not privatize the service – Diario La Hora
STAKE. The president highlighted the preponderance of women in this new law

The national government presented its proposal for the Law for water resources, indicating that it is the result of a participatory construction of more than 10,000 citizens.

President Guillermo Lasso led an act in Cotopaxi on March 28 in which presented his government’s proposal for the Water and Water Resources Law, stressing that the law guarantees that it will not be privatized the water service.

Lasso celebrated the importance of this new article and pointed out that in addition to giving preponderance to women in the management of water services. “The new law seeks to guarantee the protection, recovery, conservation and preservation of natural water sources,” he remarked..

He added that during his government they have managed to increase the Protected Areas, “In 22 months we have worked to ensure the conservation of water sources with the creation of 11 new areas”said that they went from 54,000 protected hectares to 174,000, which would be located mainly in the páramos.

Lasso made it clear that the new proposal for the Water and Water Resources Law, He guarantees that “water will not be privatized” and indicated that it is a proposal that “benefits all of us in the country.”

He remarked that His government’s crusade is to make Ecuador a “greener and more productive” country..

For his part, the Minister of Water, Gustavo Manrique, explained that the Law was developed in a participatory manner throughout the national territory, with the contribution of more than 10,000 people in which the communities and members of the water and irrigation joints.

Manrique P.He updated that the law provides “incentives” for good practices in the use of water and water resources. (ILS)

Conaie and its allied organizations presented a proposal for a Water Law before the Assembly

