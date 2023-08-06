President Luis Abinader Launches Construction of Main Container Port in the Caribbean.

President Abinader Inaugurates Port of Manzanillo and Delivers Property Titles in Valverde and Montecristi Provinces

MONTECRISTI. – President Luis Abinader recently completed a two-day journey through the Valverde and Montecristi provinces, where he inaugurated various works and started the construction and rehabilitation of others. One of the key projects inaugurated by the President was the port of Manzanillo, which will receive an investment of US$70 million. This port will become the main container port in the Caribbean region, increasing the competitiveness of the Santiago de los Caballeros free zone and all the companies in the North and Northwest zones.

During his speech, President Abinader emphasized that the port of Manzanillo is not only a port but also the launching point for the economic and social development of the four provinces in the Northwest Line. He highlighted the significance of the port in terms of competitiveness, as it will save a day compared to the ports in the South on its way to the United States. The project is being carried out with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

President Abinader also emphasized that the government’s objective is to develop the country regardless of political factions. He stated, “It doesn’t matter which party is in power, our objective is to develop the country, and it must be the objective of all political parties.” This commitment to national development was praised by the Minister of Public Works and Communications, Deligne Ascención, who highlighted President Abinader’s vision for the project and its importance for the country’s logistics development.

In addition to the inauguration of the port of Manzanillo, President Abinader delivered over 300 property titles in Las Matas de Santa Cruz and Carbonera. He also inaugurated INFOTEP workshops in Las Matas de Santa Cruz and Palo Verde. Furthermore, President Abinader laid the foundation for the construction of two polytechnics, with an emphasis on agricultural production and industrial and logistics knowledge, in Las Matas de Santa Cruz and Pepillo Salcedo respectively. The investment in these works will amount to RD$343 million. The Ministry of Education also has plans to install more than 300 polytechnics in other parts of the country.

During his visit, the President also attended several other events, including the opening of the Wyndham Garden El Morro hotel, which features 56 rooms for vacation and corporate guests. He also participated in the presentation of the Master Plan for the Tourism Development of Montecristi, which aims to boost economic, logistic, and industrial activities in the area through private investment. Additionally, the Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos, marked the beginning of the construction of the Sanctuary Residences Montecristi, a project by private entrepreneurs that will include 109 villas and an estimated private investment of US$30 million.

The President’s visit to the Valverde and Montecristi provinces showcased the government’s commitment to national development and economic growth. With the inauguration of the port of Manzanillo and the initiation of various infrastructure projects, these provinces are set to experience significant progress and improved competitiveness in the region.

