President Luis Abinader to Participate in Dominican Parade and Engage with Diaspora in New York Visit

President Luis Abinader to Attend Dominican Parade in New York City

New York City, NY – President Luis Abinader is set to travel to New York City this Friday, August 11, to participate in several events, including the renowned Dominican Parade in Manhattan. The President’s visit is an opportunity to strengthen ties with the Dominican diaspora and engage with various sectors.

During his visit, President Abinader will hand over the keys to homes to Dominicans residing in the United States. This act symbolizes the government's commitment to supporting the Dominican community abroad.

One of the highlights of President Abinader's agenda is the award ceremony of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (INDEX). Esteemed for its work in promoting the advancement and integration of Dominicans living abroad, INDEX will honor the President for his outstanding contributions to the Dominican Republic and its diaspora.

The President is also scheduled to attend a gala dinner at the prestigious Greentree Country Club on Friday evening. This event will provide an opportunity for President Abinader to meet and interact with influential figures from various sectors and strengthen diplomatic relations.

On Saturday morning, the President will participate in a breakfast with the Cojoyito of the Sectionals and Consuls. This gathering aims to foster relationships with local Dominican authorities and consulate members to address common challenges faced by Dominicans abroad.

Later in the day, President Abinader will lead a ceremony to hand over keys to homes for Dominicans residing in the United States. This event, taking place at the Dominican consulate, underlines the government’s commitment to providing quality housing for its citizens and enhancing their living standards.

President Abinader’s agenda also includes a meet and greet event with the children from Manhattan’s oldest Little League Baseball in Inwood Hill Park. This initiative showcases the President’s dedication to supporting youth sports and fostering a sense of community among Dominican children living in the city.

The President will seize the opportunity to engage with international media during his visit. Participating in interviews with CNN, Telemundo, and Univisión at the Intercontinental Hotel, President Abinader will address pressing issues and shed light on the government’s plans for the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, President Abinader will receive recognition from retired officials for their invaluable contributions to the nation. This gesture reflects the President’s appreciation for their service and further strengthens the bonds between past and present government officials.

To conclude his visit, President Abinader will meet with elected officials from the Northeast at Columbia University. This meeting will provide a platform to discuss regional challenges and collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and social development.

On Sunday, President Abinader will attend a breakfast with Congressman Adriano Espaillat at the Hudson Restaurant. This gathering will allow the President to engage with influential political figures from the Dominican-American community and exchange ideas on further strengthening bilateral relations.

Finally, President Abinader will participate in the Dominican Parade in Manhattan at 1:00 p.m. This annual parade celebrates Dominican culture and heritage and serves as a unifying event for the Dominican community living in the United States.

President Luis Abinader’s visit to New York City signifies the importance of the relationship between the Dominican Republic and the diaspora. It highlights the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad and fostering stronger ties with influential figures in various sectors. The President’s participation in the Dominican Parade further underscores the significance of the Dominican community’s contributions to the United States and celebrates their rich cultural heritage.