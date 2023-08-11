President Luis Abinader to Participate in Manhattan Dominican Parade During Visit to New York City

President Luis Abinader to Participate in Various Events During Visit to New York City

President Luis Abinader will be arriving in New York City this Friday afternoon to engage in a series of events, including the prestigious Manhattan Dominican Parade. The President’s visit to the United States is highly anticipated and marks a significant moment in Dominican-American relations.

Upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, President Abinader will receive a warm welcome from the Dominican consul in New York City, Eligio Jáquez, Dominican ambassador to the United States, Sonia Guzmán, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat. The President’s arrival not only symbolizes the bond between both nations but also highlights the importance of the Dominican community in New York City.

President Abinader will be staying at a hotel, where he will be greeted by a delegation from the Senior Management of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM). Later in the evening, he will attend a gala dinner at the Greentree Country Club, further demonstrating his commitment to engaging with various segments of society.

The following day, Saturday the 12th, the President’s schedule kicks off with a breakfast meeting with Sectionals and Consuls. He will then lead the signing ceremony for the promulgation of the Driver’s License Law, in collaboration with Governor Kathy Hochul of the State of New York. This significant event highlights President Abinader’s dedication to improving the lives of not only Dominicans living in the United States but also all members of the Dominican diaspora.

At 11:10 am, the President will oversee the key handover ceremony for homes provided to Dominicans residing in the United States. This event, set to take place at the Dominican consulate, underscores the importance of housing and providing stability for Dominican citizens abroad.

Later in the day, President Abinader will visit Inwood Hill Park to meet and take photographs with the children of the oldest Little Baseball League in Manhattan. This gesture demonstrates the President’s commitment to supporting youth and promoting sports within the Dominican community.

In the Columbia University Alumni Hall, President Abinader will be honored by active and retired police officers for his outstanding contributions to society. Additionally, he will hold a meeting with Northeastern elected officials in Bakersfield, further emphasizing the importance of political collaboration between both nations.

To conclude his agenda on Saturday, President Abinader will attend the award ceremony for INDEX at the Student Hall of Columbia University. This ceremony recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society and reinforces President Abinader’s commitment to fostering positive change.

On Sunday, the President will hold a community meeting at the Hudson Restaurant, coordinated by Congressman Adriano Espaillat. This meeting will provide an opportunity for the President to connect with the Dominican community in New York City and gain insight into their concerns and aspirations.

Finally, at 1:00 pm, President Abinader will take part in the much-anticipated Dominican Parade in Manhattan. This historic event makes President Abinader the first Dominican president to participate in the parade, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and celebration within the diaspora.

President Luis Abinader’s visit to New York City serves as a testament to the enduring relationship between the Dominican Republic and the United States. Through his active involvement in various events, the President aims to strengthen ties, recognize achievements, and address the needs of the vibrant Dominican community.