The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, dismissed the commander of the Army, Júlio César de Arruda, local media reported this Saturday, almost two weeks after the attacks on the headquarters of the three state powers in Brasilia.

Arruda had assumed the position on an interim basis on December 30, two days before the end of the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, and was confirmed by the Lula administration in the first week of January. He will be replaced by the military commander of the southeast, Tomás Ribeiro Paiva, according to GloboNews.

Meanwhile, the general director of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, requested a prison measure for Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice and Secretary of Security of the Federal District of Brasilia during the seizure of the headquarters of Congress, the presidential palace and the Federal Supreme Court by part of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, alleging a crime of omission of duty.

Rodrigues bases his request on a report from the intelligence services of the Federal Police that points to a possible crime of omission on the part of the local authorities despite the “information warning of upcoming events” for days.

The petition includes imprisonment for Torres and also for the commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Fábio Augusto Vieira, for his attitude towards the “extensive levels of violence that caused serious damage to property and public institutions.”

“All thanks to the omission of the Public Security system of the Federal District and in particular of the Secretary of State for Public Security of the DF and the Command of the Military Police of the DF, which did not adopt the necessary measures to contain the criminals”, points to the document signed by Rodrigues.

One day before the Bolsonaro assault, the Federal Police had informed the Ministry of Justice and the DF authorities of the protesters’ intention to enter the official headquarters, according to the document revealed by the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

Torres’ defense lawyer, Rodrigo Roca, has criticized the “revanchism” of the authorities and has stated that the omission “is not even something that can be considered in this specific case.”

The text of the Federal Police highlights that “the image records show the Military Police of the Federal District escorting the protesters in the direction of the dome of the three Powers.” The last barrier that prevented access to the Plaza de los Tres Poderes was also formed by conventional military police and not by civil riot police, so it was “easily” overcome by the protesters.

The report also includes messages extracted from groups of messaging applications related to the call. “Everything paid for: water, coffee, lunch, food, roof, bathrooms. Everything will be in the camp. Please help us get patriots,” read one of the messages.