President Maduro met with Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva

Maduro and Leiva had met on March 8 of this year.

In order to continue boosting the bilateral agenda, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduromet with the Minister for Foreign Relations of the Republic of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, at the Miraflores Palace, in the city of Caracas.

The last meeting that the Venezuelan Head of State held with Leyva was on March 8 of this year, an opportunity in which the National President stressed that the conversation served to continue strengthening efforts for the unity and development of the brotherly peoples.

Once again, this meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations and review the strategic cooperation agenda between both nations, since Caracas and Bogotá have shaped the reestablishment of their diplomatic ties.

Relations between the two nations were reestablished in various areas with the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the Colombian Presidency, a scenario in which a new binational stage is promoted with the signing of agreements in areas such as trade, migration and border security.

In this dynamic, the presidents of Venezuela and Colombia, Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro, respectively, signed the Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28 between Colombia and Venezuela on February 16.

Among the points contemplated in this agreement, is the total opening of the border for the integration between Colombia and Venezuela, which achieves a consistent political, institutional and social framework.

Both Presidents, in addition, have managed to rebuild the historic relations of brotherhood and cooperation between our peoples, overcoming almost seven years of darkness and the absence of diplomatic, economic, commercial and social relations.

Also read:

Saime: It is not necessary to bring the birth certificate to renew the ID