President Nang returns home after a tour of France and Vietnam… “Prepare for minimizing rain damage during the rainy season”

President Yoon's presentation at the Busan Expo with the topic of 'future, promise, reciprocation, and solidarity'

President Yoon Seok-yeol returned home after completing his overseas tours to Paris and Vietnam.

According to Yonhap News on the 24th, President Yoon arrived at Seongnam Airport with his wife, Kim Gun-hee, on Air Force Flight 1, the presidential plane, on the afternoon of the same day.

After getting off Air Force Unit 1, the couple shook hands with Representative Kim Ki-hyun, Floor Leader Yoon Jae-ok, Presidential Office Chief of Staff Kim Dae-gi, Senior Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Jin-bok, Vice Minister of Public Administration and Security Han Chang-seop, and First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jang Ho-jin. Before boarding the vehicle, President Yoon is said to have had a brief conversation with Vice Minister of Public Administration and Security Han Chang-seop.

At the 172nd General Assembly of the Organization for International Expositions (BIE) held in Paris, France, from the 19th to the 21st, President Yoon held a promotional campaign to attract ‘2030 Busan Expo’ to 170 countries.

As a presentation speaker with singer Psy, etc., he set out to attract Busan by emphasizing the strengths and differences of Busan as the host of the 2030 Expo.

In addition, President Yoon held a summit meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris and agreed to expand economic and diplomatic ties, such as cooperation in high-tech industries and strengthening cooperation with North Korea.

From the 22nd to the 24th, they made a state visit to Vietnam and held a summit meeting with State President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, where they agreed to raise the level of cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, security, economy and culture between the two countries.

With a focus on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, a delegation of 205 people, the largest under the current government, accompanied them, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-gwan.

Meanwhile, right after arriving at Seongnam Seoul Airport, President Yoon asked Vice Minister of Public Administration and Security Han Chang-seop to “prepare in advance and thoroughly prepare to minimize damage” in relation to the rainy season forecast.

“We must be particularly prepared to prevent casualties in basements and semi-basement houses,” he said.

