President Nayib Bukele announces the opening of the National Library of El Salvador – Diario La Página

The President of the Republic Nayib Bukele, announced on his X account the inauguration of the National Library of El Salvador (BINAES), scheduled for this Tuesday, November 14, at 8 pm, through a national radio network , television and social networks.

After the official events, the president said that there will be a tour of the work that “will become a cultural catalyst in the Historic Center.”

The BINAES is a donation from the People’s Republic of China, which was offered by President Xi Jinping to the Salvadoran president during a meeting in Beijing. The cost has been 54 million dollars, “including equipment and books,” said the Salvadoran head of state at the beginning of construction.

Regarding the design of the building, it was prepared taking into account the environment, the dynamism of the heart of San Salvador, the natural lighting of the spaces and other factors that make it a very modern and majestic work.

«Its design will be an incredible experience for our young people, promoting education and culture. Two areas that were totally abandoned by the last 8 governments. But not anymore (although his acolytes complain and are upset that they are finally investing in our people),” Bukele said when he made public the agreement reached with Xi. He at the same time added that the design “is based on our waves, our reef and our volcanoes.”

The library was built in the same place where the old building was located, always in the Historic Center, “in order to continue revitalizing the area.” To build it, it was necessary to demolish the old building, which was from 1950 and was damaged, he said. The first National Library of El Salvador was consumed by a fire in 1870.

«One of the main elements of its architecture is that, like an open book, this structure opens and connects with the historical buildings around it. A place that will be photographed by locals and tourists. A place for culture and education,” Bukele wrote on Twitter in 2921.

The building, which will be inaugurated this Tuesday, will have an auditorium for conferences, book fairs and cultural activities.

