President Nayib Bukele asks citizens for “patience and trust” regarding the progress of the War against Corruption – Diario La Página

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, referred this afternoon, on Twitter, about the latest arrests made this day of deputies from Nuevas Ideas and legislative personnel, and attributed it to his “War against Corruption”, and asked the public “patience and trust”

“The War against Corruption was announced on June 1 and is already giving clear results,” said the president on the X network, or Twitter.

The president left open the possibility that this type of capture continues in the coming months, because it is a process with “many and complex” lines of investigation, so “it would be counterproductive to give too much information at the beginning, for obvious reasons,” he said. .

“This fight will not end in a month, nor in a year, but it will be achieved, step by step,” said Bukele, and called on Salvadorans to have “patience and trust” in this battle against the crime known as ” white collar”.

The head of state referred to the success of the security plan that has dismantled the main gangs in the country, and appealed to the fact that “after having turned the most dangerous country in the world into the safest on the continent, I think we have earned the credentials to ask for those two things: patience and trust.

The #WarAgainstCorruption It was announced on June 1 and is already giving clear results. The lines of research are many and complex, it would be counterproductive to give too much information at the beginning, for obvious reasons. This fight will not end in a month, nor in a year,… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 17, 2023

The National Civil Police captured this Thursday the deputy for the department of La Libertad Erick García Salguero, and announced that “a few days ago” his deputy, deputy Nidia Turcios, had been captured, just as Jorge Ernesto Meléndez Fuentes was arrested today. , alias Chucha Seca, employee of the Board of Directors of the Legislative Assembly. The latter, for allegedly having ties to gangs.

