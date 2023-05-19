President Nayib Bukele delivers assent to General Commissioner to the Director of the PNC

President Nayib Bukele presented the promotion to the rank of General Commissioner of the PNC to the Director of the National Civil Police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas. This, thanks to the trajectory, hard work, and commitment of the official, in the frontal combat against the gangs.

“You, Director, have a lot of experience in the PNC and together we have been through a lot in these almost four years. There are many that I can count and others that I still haven’t, but one of the ones that I can count is the time we decided to start the War against Gangs,” said President Nayib Bukele.

Likewise, President Bukele highlighted the work of the now General Commissioner of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas in the frontal combat against the gangs.

“No Director of the PNC will be able to have on his resume the fact that he finished and won the War against Gangs. This will not be a physical award, but it will be forever as one of his best achievements,” added President Bukele.

For his part, the General Commissioner of the PNC, Arriaza Chicas, thanked him for the recognition. “I feel honored to be here and to be the first director of the PNC to be named General Commissioner. I thank God and I also thank my colleagues who have been with me in this position to make the determination to be here,” he said.