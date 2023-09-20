President Nayib Bukele highlights security achievements of El Salvador before the UN

This September 19, the President of the Republic of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, participated in the 78th UN General Assembly, where he highlighted the transformations that El Salvador has experienced thanks to the new security climate that exists in the country.

“Latin America listens to Nayib Bukele from the UN. Here is the recipe that the President gave to achieve true peace,” explained the candidate for deputy for San Salvador Oeste, José Urbina, in a video published on social networks.

For his part, President Bukele expressed: “For decades we fought against everything they told us (…) no one did anything to fundamentally change the system, not even the institutions, not even the laws. “Everything that happened in those years was done with the support, financing, consent and imposition of those who have always called themselves defenders of human rights.”

Likewise, Bukele highlighted that the change that the country is going through has allowed it to open the doors to the international community, which validates first-hand this transition from going from one of the most violent countries in the world to being the safest in Latin America. .

«In El Salvador, we did what was right for El Salvador. And now that we enjoy this level of security, we have been able to open our country to the entire world. “We receive thousands of athletes in the Central American and Caribbean Games, we are the world epicenter of surfing, we have just signed an agreement with Google,” he stated.

https://x.com/joseurbinasv/status/1704310723952672814?s=46&t=aLjqfovUzQR1G8GRfm7rCQ