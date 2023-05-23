President Nayib Bukele ironically criticizes union between FMLN and ARENA

President Nayib Bukele reacted to the union that the FMLN, ARENA, Nuestro Tiempo and Vamos will have for the 2024 elections.

«They divided a country in two and put us to kill each other, between brothers; financed (both) by foreign powers. All that, and many more things, to end in this, “said the president.

President Bukele carried out an analysis based on the history of El Salvador and how the struggles of the Armed Conflict of the 70s and 80s ended in the union of two sides.

“It was a civil war that left 85,000 dead, 1 million displaced, 5 decades behind, our infrastructure destroyed, the birth of gangs and false peace agreements, which plunged us into 30 more years of poverty and underdevelopment,” he explained. the mandatary.