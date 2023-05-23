Home » President Nayib Bukele ironically criticizes union between FMLN and ARENA
News

President Nayib Bukele ironically criticizes union between FMLN and ARENA

by admin
President Nayib Bukele ironically criticizes union between FMLN and ARENA

President Nayib Bukele reacted to the union that the FMLN, ARENA, Nuestro Tiempo and Vamos will have for the 2024 elections.

«They divided a country in two and put us to kill each other, between brothers; financed (both) by foreign powers. All that, and many more things, to end in this, “said the president.

President Bukele carried out an analysis based on the history of El Salvador and how the struggles of the Armed Conflict of the 70s and 80s ended in the union of two sides.

“It was a civil war that left 85,000 dead, 1 million displaced, 5 decades behind, our infrastructure destroyed, the birth of gangs and false peace agreements, which plunged us into 30 more years of poverty and underdevelopment,” he explained. the mandatary.

See also  Covid, vaccination obligation for health professionals and in mid-April more "openings"

You may also like

Arson in an oriental bar on Linzer Landstrasse

Fencers started collecting Olympic points – Lääne Elu

The accounts of the Popular University of Cesar,...

Pinghu City strives to create a demonstration model...

Hamburg collects less taxes than previously planned |...

Mountaineers from the Netherlands were found dead in...

No more antennas in the Tutelary Hills of...

How dangerous is the Popocatépetl volcano? | Knowledge...

Russian PM arrives in China for business forum...

Alianza loses the match against FAS and will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy