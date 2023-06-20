President Nayib Bukele leads approval rating in Latin America

According to the latest results of the survey carried out by the Interdisciplinary Development Consultancy (CID Gallup), 90% of Salvadorans approve of the management of President Nayib Bukele, being the best-evaluated leader in Latin America.

In addition, the results reveal that the worst evaluated presidents are Gustavo Petro from Colombia m (with 15%), Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela (with 19%) and Alejandro Giammattei from Guatemala (with 22%).

The margin of approval is reflected due to the different initiatives that the Government has carried out. During these last four years, El Salvador has become a benchmark for security, tourism, health, education, among others.

Currently, historical projects are being carried out, which were previously not completed, such as the construction of the Rosales Hospital or the Los Chorros megaproject.

𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲: Public Opinion Surveys of #CIDGallupmethodology of calls to cell phones or face-to-face interviews, with a minimum sample of 1,200 citizens in each country, margin of error ±2.8 points (95% confidence level) carried out between May and June 2023. pic.twitter.com/7bU5cTOrF4 — CID Gallup (@cidgallup) June 20, 2023

