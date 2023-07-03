Home » President Nayib Bukele obtains 93% approval, according to MITOFSKY
News

President Nayib Bukele obtains 93% approval, according to MITOFSKY

by admin
President Nayib Bukele obtains 93% approval, according to MITOFSKY

According to a recent survey carried out by MITOFSKY together with TResearch, regarding the approval of leaders from different countries of the world, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is positioned in first place after obtaining 93% support.

The study was carried out taking into account leaders from America, Asia, Europe and Australia, where the Salvadoran leader ranked above his counterparts such as: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who obtained 83%; Narendra Modi from India with 75%; Rodrigo Chaves from Costa Rica with 71%; among others.

Likewise, President Nayib Bukele leads the top 4 in the ranking of the best-evaluated leaders in America, surpassing Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica, Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico.

See also  Nuremberg | The Message of the Blue Night

You may also like

Market for cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin: “Investors in ETF fever”!...

Authorities begin the construction of a sewage treatment...

17 former governors and former mayors seek to...

Lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers Biontech and Astrazeneca begin

He was a professional soldier one of the...

Anti-Semitism: Registration office records 100 incidents in Lower...

Police capture two women accused of extorting businesses...

The Existence of Fentanyl or Zombie Drug Confirmed...

Francia Márquez will ask the Prosecutor’s Office to...

Gurman on new AirPods: USB-C, hearing test feature...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy