President Nayib Bukele obtains 93% approval, according to MITOFSKY

According to a recent survey carried out by MITOFSKY together with TResearch, regarding the approval of leaders from different countries of the world, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is positioned in first place after obtaining 93% support.

The study was carried out taking into account leaders from America, Asia, Europe and Australia, where the Salvadoran leader ranked above his counterparts such as: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who obtained 83%; Narendra Modi from India with 75%; Rodrigo Chaves from Costa Rica with 71%; among others.

Likewise, President Nayib Bukele leads the top 4 in the ranking of the best-evaluated leaders in America, surpassing Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica, Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

