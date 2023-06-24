Home » President Nayib Bukele on the opening of the San Salvador 2023 Games: “We did it!”
News

President Nayib Bukele on the opening of the San Salvador 2023 Games: "We did it!"

President Nayib Bukele on the opening of the San Salvador 2023 Games: “We did it!”

During the opening ceremony of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, highlighted the effort of those who worked hard in the construction of the sports venues and the logistics for the celebration of the sporting event.

“That small group despises the work of thousands of people who have dedicated their effort to getting these scenarios ready and planning and coordinating so that everything goes well in these games,” he said.

In this regard, the Head of State acknowledged that it has been a great challenge to be the hosts of the sports festival, but that they also saw an opportunity to demonstrate that the country continues to advance.

“It was a great challenge for everyone, especially for those thousands of workers, but we can say: ‘we did it!’” he stressed.

He explained that, despite the difficulties, they managed to leave on time. “What normally takes six years to prepare, which is what (generally) takes place to organize these games, we did it in a year and a half,” he added.

